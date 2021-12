A Chicago man was arrested Wednesday on four federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Lawrence Ligas, 62, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; as well as parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, according to the criminal complaint filed against him Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

