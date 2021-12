The Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard from the motor vessel American Queen Wednesday near mile marker 229 of the Mississippi River around Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at 2:03 a.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the American Queen stating a crewmember reportedly fell overboard and that they launched a man-overboard rescue boat crew. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and closed the Mississippi River from mile marker 230 to mile marker 224 for deep-draft commercial vessels.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO