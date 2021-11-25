ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 11 occupants of passenger van injured in Wisconsin crash

 6 days ago

EAU PLEINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say all 11 occupants of a passenger van were injured when the vehicle rolled over Thursday on an icy road in central Wisconsin. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on US Highway 10, about half a mile east of the town of Eau Pleine. The van left the roadway, overturned and came to rest in the center median.

The conditions of the injured are not known. One occupant of the van was ejected and one was partially trapped and had to be extricated, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash was reported about 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said the van is designed to carry 15 passengers, WAOW-TV reported.

Multiple emergency departments responded to the scene. Two helicopters were contacted but weren’t able to respond due to inclement weather.

