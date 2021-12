David Neeleman expects US start-up Breeze Airways to launch Airbus A220 flights with around five aircraft when it is approved to begin operations with the type next year. Breeze, Neeleman’s fifth airline launch, began service in late May using Embraer 190 and 195 jets. However the airline has 80 A220-300s on order and in October outlined plans to equip the aircraft with 36 premium seats alongside 90 in economy.

