Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints Matchup Preview (11/25/21) The Buffalo Bills head to New Orleans to take on the Saints this Thursday for a primetime Thanksgiving matchup. Both teams are coming off egregious losses to the .500 Colts and to the 4-6 Eagles. Josh Allen and the Bills did not live up to their defensive potential on Sunday and their special teams unit was a liability. The Saints defense was also off; they gave up 242 rushing yards to the Eagles, the most all season by far. They are now on a three-game losing streak, with their schedule only getting harder as they take on the Bills this week and the Cowboys the following week. For two teams known for their strong defense, both defenses allowed at least 40 points last week, and their offense didn’t get much better, as both Josh Allen and Trevor Siemian threw two interceptions.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO