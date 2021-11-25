Goldman pinpoints rising and falling stars held by hedge funds

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is worried about the financial future of America, but he's still betting strong on these three companies. Ray Dalio is worth roughly $15 billion and is best known as the founder of Bridgewater Associates, a widely popular investment management fund. After record inflation highs this year, Dalio wrote on LinkedIn that America is "on the wrong path" because of its high spending, which outpaces its earning — leading to money being devalued. Despite these turbulent financial times, Dalio and Bridgewater have still placed healthy bets on a few stocks.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO