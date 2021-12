Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Grammy winner Billie Eilish raised her voice to save animals and urged people to abstain from eating turkeys on Thanksgiving. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 19-year-old vegan activist shared a picture of herself cradling a turkey. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world and 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving. I know it's hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind :)"For the uninformed, Page Six noted that Eilish has followed a vegan diet since she was 12 years old.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO