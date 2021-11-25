ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 10

By Tyson Apostol
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson and Riley are joined by Sarah Lampert, the creator of Netflix’s Ginny and...

www.theringer.com

ComicBook

Law & Order Revival Adds Hannibal Star, Fan-Favorite Detective Returns

Earlier this year came the surprise announcement that Dick Wolf's iconic TV series Law & Order, the show that launched a 100 imitators and spin-offs, would be returning for a 21st season on NBC. Since then we've learned only some of who will be filling out the cast and now a new report gives us at least one new name that will be back, plus another that is getting added to the mix. According to Deadline, actor Anthony Anderson is the first cast member from the original series to return, reprising his role of Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18 – 20. Alongside Anderson is another new name for the call sheet, Hannibal star Hugh Dancy who will be playing an Assistant District Attorney.
Variety

‘Coming Out Colton’ Sidesteps Colton Underwood’s Real Story: TV Review

In April, Colton Underwood, a former professional athlete who’d been the lead of the reality franchise “The Bachelor” just two years prior, came out of the closet on “Good Morning America.” When considered in the most forgiving of lights, it seemed in the moment like a positive, potentially helpful thing. Prior to his interview, Underwood had been the subject of an ongoing scandal involving Cassie Randolph, the woman he’d chosen at the end of his “Bachelor” season. She had alleged Underwood had stalked her and placed a tracking device on her car, prompting her to file a restraining order against...
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Star Has a Role in Netflix's No. 1 Show

Sons of Anarchy might not be on Netflix anymore, but one of its stars is still finding success on the platform. Theo Rossi, who played Juice Ortiz on SOA, has a role in the new Netflix show True Story. The limited series, which is top-lined by Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, is currently the No. 1 title on the platform, ruling over all other shows as well as movies. The show is all about a uber-famous comedian, Kid (Hart), who gets sucked into a perilous situation while visiting his hometown of Philadelphia. Snipes plays Kid's brother Carlton, and Rossi plays a "super-fan" of the megastar.
The Ringer

Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episodes 1 and 2

Mal and Joanna load up their quivers to dive headfirst into the double-episode premiere of the latest MCU limited series, Hawkeye (05:44). They break down Marvel’s approach to TV and why it is so unique (22:38) and even touch on the majesty of Rodgers: The Musical (72:46). Later Joanna is joined by series showrunner and executive producer Rhys Thomas to talk about bringing the show to life (and even a bit of LARPing) (1:41:29).
The Ringer

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Darrell

Johnny takes a quick break from Spies, Lies, and Allies to bring you seasoned veteran Darrell Taylor’s perspective on Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars. They discuss the differences between the flagship show and All Stars, drama from past seasons, the absolutely draining deliberation between Darrell and Tina on the most recent episode of All Stars, and much more.
The Ringer

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 9, Episode 10: “The Final”

The final is finally here, bakers. Kate and Amelia discuss their overall feelings about this season (0:30) before diving into a carrot cake signature challenge (14:30), Belgian bun technical challenge (21:00), and Mad Hatter–themed showstopper challenge (28:10). Then they hand out their awards for Soggiest Bottom, Best Brit Fit, Most Delicious Bake, and more (41:50).
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Viewership And Key Demo Rating For The Post-Survivor Series Episode

Monday’s live post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.700 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.26% from last week’s 1.585 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home show. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.806...
NFL
Den of Geek

Doctor Who: Flux Episode 5 Review – Survivors of the Flux

Warning: this Doctor Who review contains spoilers. If there’s one thing you can say about Flux, it’s that no two episodes have felt quite the same. For better or worse, each chapter has worked to establish its own tone and tempo, which has helped add to the sense of scale the story possesses. It also means members of the audience will appreciate some episodes more than others, depending on which flavour of Doctor Who they prefer. A selection box rather than a king-sized Toblerone, in other words.
TVLine

Ratings: Waltons Movie Remake Gives The CW a 7-1/2 Month Audience High

In the latest TV ratings, The Waltons’ Homecoming — a remake of the 1971 TV-movie that wound up spawning CBS’ The Waltons series — averaged nearly 960,000 total viewers on Sunday, marking The CW’s most watched night of the fall (and since April 14). In the 18-49 demo, it scored a CW-typical 0.1. TVLine readers gave the remake an average grade of… “D+” (read recap). Over on CBS, 60 Minutes (7.2 million/0.5)) delivered Sunday’s largest non-NFL audience, followed by the Lady Gaga/Tony Bennett concert (6.1 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A+”). The Equalizer‘s fall finale (5.7 mil/0.4) closed out CBS’ night with series...
NFL
cartermatt.com

Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date: A Christmas episode!

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date — or beyond just that, what lies ahead? We’ll take on both of these things within this article!. Now, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: After...
TVLine

Colton Underwood Is a 'Gay in Training' in Netflix's Coming Out Colton Trailer

Colton Underwood never thought he would come out. “I thought I was going to die with this secret,” the former Bachelor star admits in the just-released trailer for his upcoming Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton. Premiering on Friday, Dec. 3, the six-part series chronicles Underwood’s journey of coming out to the people closest to him, while facing his personal demons and learning how to embrace his new life as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The former professional football player says he “didn’t want to be gay,” as he examines how his Christian upbringing conflicts with his personal feelings. He also addresses...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Chucky’ Renewed for Season 2 at USA Network/Syfy

NBCUniversal has pulled the string for season two of Chucky. The revival of the beloved horror franchise has aired jointly on USA Network and Syfy and, per NBCU, has reached 9.5 million viewers in its first season across all platforms. Season one wraps its run Tuesday at 10 p.m. on both basic cable networks. The series, which hails from Chucky creator Don Mancini, will make its streaming debut on Peacock starting Dec. 1. “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” said Mancini, who exec produces the series. “Many thanks to our partners at USA,...
The Ringer

‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 7, With Director Lorene Scafaria

Sean and Joanna get in their birthday best and discuss Episode 7 of Succession, “Too Much Birthday.” They break down what they believe may be the saddest episode of the series and walk down the compliment tunnel to discuss Kendall’s sad birthday bash. Later Joanna is joined by episode director Lorene Scafaria to talk about Shiv’s dancing, Logan’s emotional state, and more (65:09).
Deadline

‘The Voice’ Snags Tuesday Demo While ‘The Bachelorette’ Steady; ‘Our Kind Of People’ Viewership Up From Series Low

The Voice was Tuesday’s highest-rated primetime program for the fourth week in a row. The NBC singing competition was stable from last week and earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.60 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Last night’s episode bid farewell to Jeremy Rosado and Holly Forbes, who were among the 10 performers left standing. The latest installment rose slightly in viewership and also made for the most-viewed title on Tuesday, besting The Bachelorette (0.6, 2.95M). The Bachelorette, like The Voice, was steady from the previous week and ticked up in viewers. Bachelorette Michelle Young whittled down her selection of...
