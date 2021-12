Goff (oblique) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. The Lions are expected to activate Tim Boyle (thumb) from injured reserve to make the start, while David Blough figures to be the backup. Goff was scheduled to throw Friday after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the Lions ultimately held him out of practice again at the end of the week. A Thursday game in Week 12, against the Bears, could make it difficult for Goff to avoid multiple absences, even though he played through the pain without missing a snap after he injured his oblique in the first quarter of last week's 16-16 tie with the Steelers.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO