Environment

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-26 06:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Golden Valley, Musselshell, Northern Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 13:42:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northern Stillwater HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds gusting to 60 mph. * WHERE...Golden Valley, Musselshell and Northern Stillwater. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...These strong winds could down trees and power lines, with power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 21:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 75 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Garrett County. The highest winds are most likely along and east of taller ridgetops. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: one around midday into early Thursday afternoon, and another one Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 21:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds gusting to 60 mph. * WHERE...Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills and Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton and Judith Gap.
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 21:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 17:05:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will start at the immediate coast this afternoon and spread inland overnight.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 21:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 16:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Although the High Wind Warning will expire at 5 PM MST, westerly winds will remain elevated and briefly strong for portions of the Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 corridor, mainly the Bordeaux and Arlington areas. Please see the Special Weather Statement for further details.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 09:01:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-01 11:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 11 am this morning WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from isolated cumulonimbus clouds WHERE...Western District of Tutuila WHEN...Through 11 am this morning IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WSFO Pago Pago recorded more than half inch of rainfall in the past hour and passed over advisory threshold. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 901 TAEAO ASO LULU TESEMA 1 2021 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 11 i le taeao nei MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai i ao faaniutu o loo fegasoloai i luga o le atunuu. NOFOAGA...Itumalo i sisifo o Tutuila TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 11 i le taeao nei AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...Sa faamaumauina e le ofisa o le tau le silia o timuga ma le afa inisi ma ua ausia pe sili atu foi ma tulaga o Fautuaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleele ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 65 below expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Highland County. The highest winds are most likely along and east of taller ridgetops. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: one around midday into early Thursday afternoon, and another one Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...In passes of the Eastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will persist through passes and remain into Thursday. This will cause dangerously low wind chills in passes through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 13:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Degraded air quality due to poor mixing expected. * WHERE...Valleys in central and eastern Lake County. This includes Lakeview, Summer Lake, and Valley Falls. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 16:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 115 AM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Some more rain is still to come and the front will still come through tonight, but rain amounts are on the low end of what was predicted - lowering the expected crest height. Rain will come to an end Thursday morning. The forecasts of reaching flood stage for the Skagit River are looking less likely that they will make it. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will flood low areas and sections of roads along the river from Rockport downstream to Sedro Woolley. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 27.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 28.1 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.1 feet on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHER ELEVATIONS BETWEEN THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND INTERSTATE 81 * WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as around 25 percent possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires. * FUEL MOISTURE...Possibly dropping to around 8 percent.
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 13:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Degraded air quality due to poor mixing expected. * WHERE...The Klamath Basin and the Highway 97 corridor. This includes Klamath Falls, Sprague River, Chiloquin, Beatty, Keno, Bonanza, and Chemult. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Community Policy