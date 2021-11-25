Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 16:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 115 AM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Some more rain is still to come and the front will still come through tonight, but rain amounts are on the low end of what was predicted - lowering the expected crest height. Rain will come to an end Thursday morning. The forecasts of reaching flood stage for the Skagit River are looking less likely that they will make it. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will flood low areas and sections of roads along the river from Rockport downstream to Sedro Woolley. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 27.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 28.1 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.1 feet on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO