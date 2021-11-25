Freeze Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 13:42:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northern Stillwater HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds gusting to 60 mph. * WHERE...Golden Valley, Musselshell and Northern Stillwater. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...These strong winds could down trees and power lines, with power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2021-12-01 15:16:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE EVENING Snow showers will continue through the afternoon today. An additional 1-2 inches is expected over the Anchorage Bowl and Mat- Su Valleys. Locally higher amounts will be seen at higher elevations, including the Anchorage Hillside and the higher elevations of Eagle River. Motorists are encouraged to use caution, slow down, and allow extra time for travel as the snow is easily transportable and reduces visibility on the roads. All snowfall is expected to taper off by the evening hours tonight.
Effective: 2021-12-01 21:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-01 21:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-01 21:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 75 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
Effective: 2021-12-01 17:05:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and southern Santa Barbara Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will start at the immediate coast this afternoon and spread inland overnight.
Effective: 2021-12-01 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Through 10 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility on sections of I-5, I-405, I-15 and Highway 163. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities at 8 PM: Santa Ana 1/8th mile, Long Beach 1/4 mile, Fallbrook 1/4 mile, Brown Field 1/2 mile, Carlsbad 1 mile, and the San Diego Airport 3 miles.
Effective: 2021-12-01 13:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Degraded air quality due to poor mixing expected. * WHERE...Valleys in central and eastern Lake County. This includes Lakeview, Summer Lake, and Valley Falls. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Effective: 2021-12-01 09:01:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-01 11:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 11 am this morning WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from isolated cumulonimbus clouds WHERE...Western District of Tutuila WHEN...Through 11 am this morning IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WSFO Pago Pago recorded more than half inch of rainfall in the past hour and passed over advisory threshold. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 901 TAEAO ASO LULU TESEMA 1 2021 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 11 i le taeao nei MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai i ao faaniutu o loo fegasoloai i luga o le atunuu. NOFOAGA...Itumalo i sisifo o Tutuila TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 11 i le taeao nei AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...Sa faamaumauina e le ofisa o le tau le silia o timuga ma le afa inisi ma ua ausia pe sili atu foi ma tulaga o Fautuaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleele ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
Effective: 2021-12-01 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...In passes of the Eastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will persist through passes and remain into Thursday. This will cause dangerously low wind chills in passes through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
Effective: 2021-12-01 15:32:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Cascades in Lane County; South Willamette Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Stagnant air, which may lead to deteriorating air quality at times. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Effective: 2021-12-01 21:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHER ELEVATIONS BETWEEN THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND INTERSTATE 81 * WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as around 25 percent possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires. * FUEL MOISTURE...Possibly dropping to around 8 percent.
Effective: 2021-12-01 21:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHER ELEVATIONS BETWEEN THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND INTERSTATE 81 * WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as around 25 percent possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires. * FUEL MOISTURE...Possibly dropping to around 8 percent.
Effective: 2021-12-02 11:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 05:25:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 115 AM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Some more rain is still to come and the front will still come through tonight, but rain amounts are on the low end of what was predicted - lowering the expected crest height. Rain will come to an end Thursday morning. The forecasts of reaching flood stage for the Skagit River are looking less likely that they will make it. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late thursday night. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause minor flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth with shallow flooding in low pasture lands and over a few low-lying roads near the river. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 27.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 28.1 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.1 feet on 06/03/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-12-01 19:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-01 19:15:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aguada; Anasco; Moca; Rincon FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Aguada, Anasco, Moca and Rincon. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
