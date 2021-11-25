ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst guides Rangers into Europa League knockout stages

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wbcbv_0d6uy9zh00

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst led Rangers into the Europa League knockout stages in his first game in charge.

An Alfredo Morelos double earned Rangers a 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague in front of 48,370 fans at Ibrox.

The victory ensured Rangers went out of sight of Brondby ahead of their final game against Group A winners Lyon and their 2-1 aggregate score over Sparta means the Czech side cannot overturn a three-point deficit.

Morelos finished off a penetrating move in the 15th minute and headed home a gift four minutes into the second half.

Rangers missed chances to put the game out of sight and Van Bronckhorst needed a spectacular double save from his former Ibrox team-mate, Allan McGregor, to maintain the two-goal lead.

Van Bronckhorst made two changes after watching Rangers exit the Premier Sports Cup from the Hampden stands on Sunday.

Calvin Bassey came in at centre-back as Leon Balogun dropped out of the 22-man squad after a poor display in the 3-1 defeat by Hibernian. Ianis Hagi also came in for Scott Arfield while there was a change to the 4-3-3 formation favoured by Steven Gerrard for the vast majority of his tenure.

Van Bronckhorst started with Steven Davis and Glen Kamara in central midfield with Hagi and Ryan Kent out wide and Joe Aribo employed just behind lone striker Morelos.

The home side started brightly and Aribo hit the top of the bar after Kent had burst past two defenders and cut the ball back.

The opener came after James Tavernier spotted Hagi’s run into the right channel. The Romania international helped the ball inside for Morelos, who swept home first time from 18 yards.

Aribo soon had another great chance following a similar move but side-footed inches over as Hagi’s cross bounced invitingly around the six-yard line.

It was not one-way traffic though as Rangers gave up plenty of possession and territory in the first half. McGregor was forced into a good near-post stop with his foot from Martin Minchev after Kent had been beaten on the bye-line.

Kent had an excellent chance to double the lead when he brushed off his marker to run on to Connor Goldson’s diagonal ball. The winger curled just wide.

The home side were ahead seconds later after a massive blunder by Filip Panak. The central defender attempted a lofted square pass over the head of Morelos but only succeeded in setting up the Colombian to head home from 10 yards.

Rangers soon broke clear again as Hagi’s pass sent Kent away but the winger’s shot was blocked by goalkeeper Dominik Halec with Morelos looking for a square ball.

The Sparta defence maintained a high line and continued to be exposed. Morelos saw a shot saved after getting Aribo’s low cross stuck between his feet, and headed just over after his team-mate returned the ball.

Nathan Patterson replaced Hagi on the right flank before Aribo passed up another excellent chance, chipping off target after being set up by Kent.

Sparta suddenly started creating chances around the 70-minute mark. Adam Karabec saw a weak effort saved and then headed just wide either side of Adam Hlozec blazing over from 16 yards.

Rangers were looking ragged and McGregor came to their rescue with an excellent diving stop from a header before saving the follow-up with his leg while grounded.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kemar Roofe nets late winner as Rangers beat Hibernian

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst maintained his perfect start to his reign as Rangers manager after a late Kemar Roofe penalty secured a 1-0 victory away to Hibernian. It looked like the cinch Premiership leaders were going to be frustrated at Easter Road, but the substitute’s spot-kick, after Ryan Kent was deemed to have been fouled by Ryan Porteous, made it three wins on the spin for Van Bronckhorst and took Rangers seven points clear of Celtic at the summit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

St Mirren rue missed chances in goalless draw with Ross County

St Mirren passed up a series of second-half chances in a goalless draw with Ross County – the Paisley side’s eighth stalemate of the season. County also had a number of opportunities early in the game and could have snatched the three points with a late break. However, the home...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Goldson
Person
Leon Balogun
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Ianis Hagi
Person
Ryan Kent
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
Allan Mcgregor
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Glen Kamara
Person
Scott Arfield
Person
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Europa League#Ibrox#Group A#Czech#Bea
SkySports

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: James Tavernier says new Rangers manager wants to avoid disrupting preparation for Scottish League Cup semi-final

James Tavernier has revealed that new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will wait until the start of next week to address his squad in order to avoid disrupting preparations for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hibernian. The Dutchman was officially confirmed as Steven Gerrard's successor at Ibrox on Thursday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Soccer notebook: Kevin Mbabu talks Wolfsburg's success, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's Rangers return, more

This week, VfL Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu sat down with CBS Sports to exclusively chat about the German Bundesliga outfit's recent managerial change, his Major League Soccer aspirations and his emotional connection with Newcastle United. We also fill you in on several stories which might have crept under the radar from across Europe while the November international break was coming to an end.
MLS
The Independent

Rodri believes Manchester City are starting to hit their stride

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes the champions are now starting to hit their stride.City claimed their fifth successive win in all competitions on Sunday as they ground out a hard-fought 2-1 success over West Ham amid heavy snow at the Etihad Stadium.The result took City within a point of leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.Rodri said: “I think we are in the best shape of the season, not because of results but the way we play – the chances we have, the chances we concede. We are conceding fewer.“We are good in all senses. We just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

Wolves boss Bruno Lage clear about transfer plan in the January sales

Boss Bruno Lage insisted his transfer plan was clear and vowed Wolves would not waste their money in the January sales.The head coach is keen to add to his squad next month as Wolves chase a return to Europe.Lage wanted Lille’s Renato Sanches in the summer and missed out on other targets but is keen to ensure Wolves remain strong for the second half of the season.“One thing is what I want and the people know what I want. I have seen how the competition needs to be inside our building,” he said, ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Burnley.“We need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Unusual’ show from Chelsea after fan’s cardiac arrest halts win – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea side put in an “unusual performance” after Hakim Ziyech’s winner kept them top of the Premier League following a match that was temporarily halted after a medical emergency in the stands.Chelsea won a hard-fought game 2-1 after a Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest 12 minutes into the match. Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.When the match resumed it was Chelsea who took the lead, with Mason Mount stroking the ball past Daniel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher hits back after Rio Ferdinand mocks playing career

Liverpool and Manchester United legends Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand have traded insults on social media in a heated disagreement over the goings on at Old Trafford.Following United’s win over Villarreal last week in interim manager Michael Carrick’s first game in charge, Carragher mocked Ferdinand’s famous rant about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.He posted: “Man Utd might not thank me, but get the contract out put it on the table & let him sign it, let him right whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract. Carrick’s at the wheel man!”Ferdinand then hit back after Carragher and Man Utd legend Roy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola salutes Bernardo Silva after stunning goal in win at Aston Villa

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola saluted match-winner Bernardo Silva after his stunning goal sealed victory at Aston Villa The forward’s sensational volley and Ruben Dias’ opener earned City a 2-1 win on Wednesday.Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for the hosts, who made the champions work in the second half, but they could not find a leveller.City sit second in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea and one ahead of Liverpool and Guardiola praised Bernardo for helping them maintain the pace.He said: “He is the best. He was the best two or three seasons ago. He was the best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caroline Weir in running for FIFA’s Puskas Award for second year running

Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir has been nominated for FIFA’s 2021 Puskas Award for her goal against Manchester United – the second year in succession she is up for the prize.The Scotland international is on an 11-player shortlist for the world governing body’s goal of the year award, along with former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez Weir is in the running for her goal in February’s Manchester derby, where after showing good footwork on the edge of the box she chipped United goalkeeper Mary Earps.This is the second consecutive time that Weir has been included...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.FootballA fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci— England (@England) November 30, 2021The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021🏆 #BallonDor  𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞🧤 #TropheeYachine  @gigiodonna1...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy