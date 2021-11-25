DeSean Jackson continues to torture the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were greeted by a familiar foe early on Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Raiders.

Las Vegas got on the board first after Derek Carr connected with DeSean Jackson on a 56-yard touchdown pass for an early 7-0 lead.

Cowboys fans are all too familiar with Jackson, a former Eagles and Washington Football Team receiver, doing this against him.

The 34-year-old, who signed with the Raiders less than three weeks ago, entered Thursday’s game with 58 catches for 1,228 yards and five touchdowns in his career against Dallas.

Listen to Dallas sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Cowboys team gear

It is the most catches and yards against any singular team in Jackson’s career.

Oh, and Jackson’s career touchdowns against Dallas are all big plays. He’s gone for 91, 81, 69, 67, 59 and 28 yards in each of them.

The score also marked his 34 th career touchdown of 50-plus yards, which is the second-most in NFL history behind Jerry Rice, who has 36.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram