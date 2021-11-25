ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Mancienne back for Burton after serving suspension

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
Michael Mancienne will return for Burton following suspension when Doncaster visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The versatile ex-Chelsea player sat out the midweek 4-0 win over Accrington after he had to serve a one-match ban for receiving five yellow cards in the division this season.

Jacob Maddox, another who started his career at Stamford Bridge, remains absent with a hamstring injury but is expected to return next month.

Deji Oshilaja is also sidelined as he serves the final game of his three-match ban for his red card at home to Charlton earlier in November.

Visiting Doncaster are set to have Ben Close (hamstring) and Jordy Hiwula (foot) available for the trip.

The duo have spent spells on the sidelines this season but returned to training on Thursday and could be in contention for Saturday.

Jon Taylor is expected to be fit despite being troubled by an ankle issue in recent weeks, but centre-back Joseph Olowu will be missing.

Olowu was sent off during the 3-0 loss at Bolton on Tuesday and will begin a three-match suspension at the weekend to join Ro-Shaun Williams, Cameron John and John Bostock on the sidelines.

