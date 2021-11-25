ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers have a big decision to make with Devin Bush in the 2022 offseason

By Tommy Jaggi
stillcurtain.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers will soon need to decide whether or not they will pick up Devin Bush’s fifth-year option. Here are the pros and cons of doing so. Since the traumatic loss of Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Shazier, the Steelers have been searching for a talented, play-making linebacker who could rally...

