Walgreens to open $30 million micro-fulfillment center in Missouri

LIBERTY, Mo. – Walgreens plans to open a new $30 million high-tech micro-fulfillment center in the Kansas City region.

The investment will create 200 jobs in Liberty, Missouri . The approximately 65,000-square-foot facility will be located in the Liberty Commerce Center and is expected to speed up product delivery to retail stores, lockers, for pick-up and to the homes of customers, according to a press release .

“These fulfillment centers are dedicated to fulfilling retail prescription orders and play an important role in our effort to create the pharmacy of the future, one that further enables our store pharmacy teams to spend more of their time providing front-line patient care,” according to Walgreens.

Walgreens’ new facility is set to open next fall.

“As the most centrally located supply chain hub with 15 million square feet of new industrial space expected to be delivered by the end of 2021, the Kansas City region is known for manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution,” Tim Cowden said in the press release.

He is president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council.

“We’re excited to welcome Walgreens’ new high-tech facility to the KC region as the company works to optimize its speed-to-consumer capabilities.”

Gov. Mike Parson said he is excited that Walgreens chose Missouri for its news micro-fulfillment center as the state is home to many health care innovators.

“When you combine our state’s top talent in health care with our strategic location in the center of the United States, it makes Missouri a perfect fit for Walgreens,” Gov. Mike Parson said in the press release.

“We are looking forward to watching Walgreens continue to grow in Missouri.”

