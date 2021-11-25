ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Metaverse-Focused Entrepreneurial Events

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metapreneurs, a community of business-savvy entrepreneurs working in the metaverse space, has announced the launch of their latest NFT project, the Metapreneur Metaverse, which aims to disrupt the...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
drexel.edu

StartUp Fest: A Win for the Entrepreneurial Community

The week before winning the Baiada Incubator Competition at StartUp Fest 2021, fourth-year computer science student Basil Khan was in Las Vegas, Nevada, helping colleagues promote their product at a trade show. That Khan would venture so far to help friends - a week before a major competition - reflects...
MUSIC
MySanAntonio

How to Maximize the Potential of Your Next Great Entrepreneurial Pivot

Anyone who has braved the wilds of entrepreneurship understands that it takes courage and grit to make it, and this is especially true of ventures in a new field. Interestingly, according to a 2019 survey, 62% of Americans think entrepreneurship is a good idea and 49% think they could do it, yet only 10% have successfully run a small business for more than three years!
ECONOMY
bostonrealestatetimes.com

The Bulfinch Companies: Service, Entrepreneurial Spirit and Sense of Family

The Bulfinch Companies receives the 2021 Owner and Developer of the Year Award. BOSTON- The Bulfinch Companies, Inc. is a third-generation, entrepreneurial, value-added real estate investment firm specializing in the development, acquisition, management, and repositioning of commercial properties in Greater Boston. With close to $3 billion in assets, Bulfinch has built a reputation for identifying opportunities and creating valuable and coveted properties across many industries. Bulfinch owns and manages over 3.5 million square feet of life science, medical and office space.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Metapreneurs#Nft#The Metapreneur Metaverse
MySanAntonio

4 Keys to Establishing Goals and Routines That Aid Entrepreneurial Success

Before I found success as an entrepreneur, I was an entry-level programmer in dire straits. I had just been through a bad breakup and undergone a surgery that promised a prolonged and painful recovery. I had nowhere to live and not enough money to remedy that situation. I was living off little more than scraps and sleeping in parks and shelters.
ECONOMY
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Entrepreneurial culture among women, ingredient for innovation

The development of innovative ideas that seek to revolutionize the traditional is the common denominator in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, an element that has no gender. However, female participation is key in the development of an entrepreneurial culture at a global level. Under this scheme, the International Day of the Entrepreneur (November 19) aims to make visible the role of women in the creation of new economic units.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

The HJ Collection, Knowing the Ins and Outs of the Entrepreneurial World Despite the Constant Challenges

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / In the property development world, it's important to forge relationships with several qualified contractors. Specifically in the UK, working with different construction partners up and down the country ensures the ability to maximize the full potential of the UK property market. One company was able to realize their assets' utmost profits in such a market because of their business model. This company is HJ Collection, under CEO Reece Mennie, who has extensive experience in sourcing, developing, introducing, and raising capital for property developments in the UK and worldwide. More importantly, this company takes the time to get to know its clients and meet their investment needs.
BUSINESS
warrenrecord.com

The Visionary Brunch boosts entrepreneurial spirit

After a quick pinch on the arm, I realized that I was not in New York City or Atlanta, but I was brunching downtown in Warrenton at Frontier Warren, 140 South Main Street!. Yes, the vibe, conversation, inspiration and tons of motivation were present and flowing at The Visionary Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 14, that was presented by Crystal Myrick of The Warrenist.
WARRENTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
mostmetro.com

Recipients of the inaugural “Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence”

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new award recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit alive and well in the region’s business leadership. The first Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence were awarded to Errin Siske and Andrew Banks during a ceremony and cocktail reception at the Winsupply Center for Leadership at Carillon Park on November 16, 2021.
DAYTON, OH
nutraingredients-usa.com

CoreFX CEO credits growth to entrepreneurial mindset

Despite being a relatively new business, CoreFX is continually evolving. Denis Neville, CEO of CoreFX, said it all comes down to keeping that entrepreneurial spirit. “That whole founder mentality of continually asking yourself the question, are you doing everything you can possibly do right now at this moment to be better and we always ask ourselves that question and that's why we continually change and improve and plan to do that for the foreseeable future,”​ said Neville.
BUSINESS
Cornell University

Entrepreneurial leaders share advice at NYC conference

From mindfulness to mRNA vaccines to the music business, the 250 attendees at this year’s Eclectic Convergence conference Nov. 12 got a front row seat into the many facets of life as an entrepreneur. Held at the Verizon Center on the Cornell Tech campus in New York City, the conference,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Charitable Instant Rice-Branded Initiatives

Ben's Original launched its new packaging in Canada in tandem with its Seat at the Table Fund. The brand's latest charitable initiative aims to create equal opportunities for people in under-represented and equity-deserving communities in Canada. The Seat at the Table Fund helps students pursue careers in the food industry....
CHARITIES
ladowntownnews.com

Entrepreneurial women share experiences, celebrate businesswomen

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) marks a day of recognition, empowerment and support for women in business worldwide and champions all women for the opportunity to make an impact on their communities and the world every Nov. 19. Wendy Diamond, a social entrepreneur and humanitarian, founded Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Great Bend Post

Entrepreneurial certificate registration is open in Great Bend

Growing Rural Businesses is an 8-week certificate program taught by Wichita State University’s Center for Entrepreneurship experts custom-made to meet the needs of existing rural business owners who are ready to grow. Participants receive comprehensive, practical instruction in the finer points of growing a thriving rural business in a dynamic...
GREAT BEND, KS
TrendHunter.com

Top 100 Business Trends in December

From the launch of teen-targeted finance apps to the promotion of upcycled fashion platforms, the December 2021 business trends span a wide range of industries. And while there's no doubt that this collection presents an eclectic mix of business-related developments, it does also offer a few overarching themes worthy of keeping an eye on.
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

QSR Film Collaborations

Denny's, the popular QSR restaurant chain operating across the globe, is partnering with Warner Brothers Studios to advertise the newest 'The Matrix' film. The collaboration involves the Denny's mobile application having 'Glitches in The Matrix' where users will undergo a fun, immersive experience and receive exclusive Denny's offers in the process.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Arboreal Tech Store Designs

Foster + Partners has been on a mission to revamp Apple Stores through projects such as the flagship store in the Turkish city of Istanbul, and the company is now making waves again with its latest and greatest tech store design for the Apple Store located in The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TrendHunter.com

Supportive Restaurant Initiatives

'Noodles & Company' is a global restaurant chain that puts its workers first, which is exactly what it is doing with its new supportive restaurant initiatives for the holidays. In celebration of the National Day of Giving, November 30th, Noodles & Company will donate $1 per order placed on this day to The Noodles Foundation, which is a charitable in-house organization dedicated to providing support for workers when they need it.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy