10th annual ‘Stuff the Pantry 5K’ in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 10th annual ‘ Stuffing the Pantry 5K Road Race ‘ was held on Thanksgiving morning.

The Kierstead family woke up bright and early Thanksgiving morning, running shoes in hand, lacing up for the annual ‘Stuffing the Pantry 5K Road Race’. It has become a family tradition.

“It’s just something fun to do, it’s a nice bonding thing and then you get to chill out and relax and eat some turkey,” Lynn Kierstead said.

Plenty of people joined the Kierstead’s in East Longmeadow for the Thanksgiving event and this year saw some newcomers. The race was all to support the Open Pantry . Last year’s race raised $46,000 as well as a truckload of food, distributing neatly 500,000 lbs of food for people in need. Organizers say that this year they were able to reach their goal and then some.

“We already broke that record, not including what we’ve done from the race, it’s unbelievable,” Katie Sullivan, of the Stuffing the Pantry Committee said. “Just presenting them with a check every year, it helps. Especially as we are coming off of COVID, the food bank is so low that this is such a huge benefit for them.”

