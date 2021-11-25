ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Shane Taylor Says The Door To Shane Taylor Promotions Is Always Open For Keith Lee

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago

Shane Taylor has kept in touch with a recently released WWE Superstar. Speaking with Jaychele Nicole of Bodyslam.Net, Taylor shared that he has spoken to Keith Lee and that the door to Shane Taylor Promotions is always open for the former NXT Champion. Lee, who was released by WWE...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Keith Lee Responds To Fan That Says He Is ‘Bitter’ About WWE Release

Keith Lee sent out a tweet about saying goodbye to his “Bearcat” singlet and a fan wrote the following comment:. “Why do they all leave so bitter.. go back to school. Literally the number 1 company in the world dropped you.. you’re obviously not good enough.”. Lee issued a response…
WWE
411mania.com

Keith Lee Says Goodbye to Singlet Attire Worn in WWE

– Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee shared a tweet today, looking at the final moments of his WWE career. On the Oct. 25 edition of Raw, Lee defeated Cedric Alexander and later faced off with Alexander’s tag partner, Shelton Benjamin. Lee also bid goodbye to his WWE ring attire. In...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

ROH Hypes Grudge Match Between Shane Taylor & Kenny King At Final Battle

Ring of Honor sent out the following press release earlier today, hyping the grudge match between Shane Taylor and Kenny King that will be taking place at “Final Battle” on December 11. You can check out the official announcement below:. SHANE TAYLOR GETS LONG-AWAITED OPPORTUNITY FOR VENGEANCE AGAINST KENNY KING...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Taylor
ewrestlingnews.com

Shane Taylor Reveals When His ROH Contract Expires, What’s Next For Him

During a recent interview with Bodyslam, Shane Taylor revealed that his Ring of Honor contract will be expiring on January 1st. As far as what’s next for him, he said,. “I’m excited. I’m confident. I know that there’s a lot of sadness around it. For me and my guys, we were going to have to start making some choices come the end of this year about what we wanted to do in the future, goals, and things like that. So all this does is really speed up the process. The support is only growing, and we’re excited for the future. As far as any opponents go, the time that you had to secure your spots, the time that you had to make your money, the time that you had to be the best in your prospective world, the time to do that, is running out very very quickly. Come January 1, that time is up. Me and my guys are coming to take everything that belongs to us. I don’t care if it’s AEW, I don’t if it’s Impact, I don’t if it’s MLW, I don’t if it’s New Japan, or anywhere in between. We are coming for everything. As WuTang so eloquently put it, protect your neck.”
WWE
411mania.com

Shane Taylor Teases Where He Will Go Once His ROH Contract Is Up

In an interview with Bodyslam, Shane Taylor confirmed that his contract with Ring of Honor will be up on January 1, after the company goes on hiatus. ROH will go on hiatus after Final Battle, and all wrestlers will be released from their contracts at the end of the year.
WWE
Wrestling World

Kayla Braxton responds to possible marriage to Paul Heyman

Two of the most seen characters talking together backstage on Friday Night Smackdown in recent months are definitely Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman, with the McMahon-owned company interviewer who has literally chased the Tribal Chief's on-screen manager multiple times. Universal champion Roman Reigns, to ask him for curiosity and answers...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Superstar#Bodyslam#Nxt Champion#Pbk#Ftr#Lat
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Returns With A New Character On NXT

Mei Ying, the former leader of Tian Sha, made her return with a repackaged character on this week’s NXT. Ying, now going by the name Wendy Choo, appeared in the background during a segment featuring Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. As seen in the video below, Ying could be seen wearing a sleeping mask and lying on a couch. She woke up briefly before returning to her slumber.
WWE
Wrestling World

RAW: AJ Styles stared at his tag team partner in disappointment

HURT BUSINESS (CEDRIC ALEXANDER AND SHELTON BENJAMIN) VS REY AND DOMINIK MYSTERIO Shelton and Dominik start with Benjamin starting very well and dragging the Luchador to the ring, immediately Tag for Alexander who after a couple of hits sees Dominik tag Rey who starts with a series of hits, dropkicks and other important hits, first a new Tag to Dominik and then 619 to Shelton Benjamin.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Not Signing New Contract With The Company

Fans have seen a lot of movement in the world of professional wrestling throughout 2021, and now it seems that an AEW star is on their way out of the company. Big Swole recently took to Twitter to issue a statement revealing that she has spoke to Tony Khan and AEW officials, and she has decided not to sign a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, and that.
WWE
Fightful

Shane Thorne Released By WWE, Shane Reacts

Shane Thorne released by WWE. Fightful reports that Shane Thorne has been released by WWE. Thorne signed with WWE in March 2016 and joined NXT alongside Nick Miller as TM-61. They entered the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, losing to Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) in the finals. They remained a tag team in NXT until Miller was released by WWE in December 2018. Thorne would become a singles competitor until joining WWE Raw alongside Brendan Vink in March 2020.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Eric Bischoff says WWE should 'de-sanitize' their product: 'It doesn't even feel live anymore'

Eric Bischoff can only sing praises of WWE's business model; however, the notes aren't as sweet when it comes to the creative team. Bischoff spearheaded World Championship Wrestling for well over a year of ratings supremacy against WWE (then known as WWF). The booker, television executive and wrestling personality had his longest stint with WWE between 2002 and 2007. Speaking with CBS Sports, Bischoff praised WWE's production value and business savvy while noting how much the stock price has jumped in the last year, but he argues its creative process is limiting greater potential growth.
WWE
Fightful

Tommy Dreamer Says Payoff To Katie Vick Angle Was Planned To Be Sick Boy vs. Triple H At WrestleMania

In October 2002, WWE ran an angle where Triple H accused Kane of murdering a woman named Katie Vick when Kane was just starting out in wrestling. In the angle, Kane explained that Katie's death came via a car accident in which Kane was driving. Things went further as Triple H showed "footage" of "Kane" (Triple H dressed in a Kane mask) having "sex" with Katie's "corpse."
WWE
Fightful

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match Set For 12/6 WWE Raw

The Raw Women's Championship will be on the line next week. On the November 29 episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan met in the ring for a contract signing. Sonya Deville announced that they will meet in a title match next Monday, December 6. Liv earned the opportunity to challenge for Lynch's belt when she won a #1 Contendership Fatal Five Way on November 8.
WWE
Fightful

Ric Flair Teases Match Against Sammy Guevara, Guevara Responds

If you ever wanted to see Ric Flair in one more match, you may be getting your chance...but probably not. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter to proclaim that when he dies, it'll be beside his 'hot wife' or wrestling AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Flair's tweet...
WWE
Fightful

The Miz And Maryse Return On 11/29 WWE Raw And Confront Edge

The Miz and Maryse have returned to WWE TV. On the November 29 episode of WWE Raw, Edge came to the ring and started naming off all of the different Superstars on Raw with who he could feud. Just then, The Miz's music hit and he and Maryse made their way to the ring.
WWE
Fightful

Randy Orton And Natalya Recognized By Guinness, New AEW Live Dates, Raw Preview | Fight Size Update

Here's your fight size update for Monday, November 29, 2021. - The Guinness Book of World Records has officially congratulated Randy Orton and Natalya on their respective WWE Milestones. Randy Orton recently competed in the most WWE pay-per-view matches of anybody and Natalya recently scored her 500th win and set the record for the most WWE PPV appearances with 68.
NFL
Fightful

Fightful

5K+
Followers
19K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy