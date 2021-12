A former flight attendant and TikTok influencer has ruffled feathers among business class flyers with her latest travel tip.In a video titled Three Airplane Hacks, Kat Kamalani gives her top behind-the-scenes flying tips such as how to find a secret toilet compartment that holds sanitary pads and tampons, and never accepting a first offer when being compensated for an oversold flight.But it was her second tip that caught commenters’ attention.“Everyone always thinks that [economy flyers] can’t use the first class bathroom, but you totally can - as long as you’re not standing in the galley, you’re free to use...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO