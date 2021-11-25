ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Celeb-Approved Workout Is Part of Jennifer Aniston’s Daily Routine

By Hannah Kahn
 6 days ago
Vital Proteins

As a wise Elle Woods once said in Legally Blonde, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.” We’ve been living by that mantra ever since. But working out is easier said than done — we often struggle to find the motivation to get going in the first place. Even the cutest athleisure won’t push us to do push-ups. We’d much rather lounge on the couch than lunge in the gym, and yet we know that staying active is important for our physical and mental health. If only there were a workout that was equally effective and fun.

Enter Body by Simone. Celebrity personal trainer and former professional dancer Simone De La Rue founded a dance-based fitness method that appeals to all different skill levels. Trust me — I’m not a dancer, and I still love her classes. De La Rue’s workouts are a cult-favorite in Hollywood, and famous fans include Reese Witherspoon and Emily Blunt. In a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jennifer Aniston revealed her daily workout schedule. “I do portions of the Body by Simone DVD for floor work,” the Friends alum said. “It’s so freakin’ hard, it’s unbelievable.” Now you can get Aniston’s go-to fitness fix with the same Body by Simone DVD from Amazon!

Amazon

Have fun while you sweat at home with Body by Simone: The Signature Classes! “I always try and make the workouts fun and joyful and we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” De La Rue exclusively told Us Weekly back in 2018. “But don’t get me wrong, our workouts are killer and effective!” This DVD consists of two 55-minute signature BBS workouts — Full Body and Dance Cardio. Full Body incorporates interval training techniques with cardio and conditioning to tone your body, burn calories and create lean muscles. Dance Cardio is a high-intensity cardio class featuring upbeat choreography. Both classes use minimal equipment, so all you need is a mat, a towel and light hand weights. Get a workout in on the go!

Amazon

Jennifer Garner also swears by Body by Simone — De La Rue is the 49-year-old actress’ personal trainer! “Our workouts are a mix of strength training and cardio,” De La Rue said. “My method is dance-based so we get our cardio fix by dancing or trampoline cardio.” And Garner even uses the Body by Simone app when she can’t work out with De La Rue in person. “It’s like having me in her back pocket at anytime.” Again, you don’t need to be a dancer to appreciate these workouts. The swift pace is challenging yet rewarding, and you’ll feel the burn in the best way. It’s just like a dance party from the comfort of your own home! As De La Rue said, “It’s our therapy, our creative expression and it burns tons of calories.”

See It! Get the Body by Simone: The Signature Classes for just $25 from Amazon.

Celebrities are not the only ones who are obsessed with Body by Simone. One shopper declared, “Great cardio workout with fun dancing! And there’s a killer 20-minute leg workout that’s great. You see results!!” And we can definitely relate to this review: “I very much prefer to do Simone’s Dance Cardio over running ANY DAY! Totally recommend this to anyone who likes a high-paced dance cardio routine to get your heart rate up. You won’t regret buying this!” If you’re searching for a fun workout, look no further. This review reported, “It’s hard and fast-paced, but oh so much fun stumbling through the routines and then finally getting it and feeling like dancing queen.” You may even forget you’re exercising. Enjoy the endorphins!

