ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Missouri at Arkansas odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbc23_0d6utUjk00

The Missouri Tigers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4) Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Missouri vs. Arkansas odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Tigers edged Florida 24-23 in overtime last week in Columbia, winning outright as 9.5-point underdogs while attaining bowl eligibility. It’s the first time Mizzou won consecutive games this season. The Tigers are on a 3-0 against-the-spread (ATS) run after opening 0-8 ATS.

The Razorbacks gave Alabama all it could handle in Tuscaloosa last week, coming up just short in a 42-35 loss as 20.5-point underdogs. It was Arkansas’ first cover in five games – since Oct. 9 – snapping an 0-3-1 ATS skid.

Missouri at Arkansas odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 4:48 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Missouri +470 (bet $100 to win $470) | Arkansas -700 (bet $700 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Missouri +14.5 (-112) | Arkansas -14.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 62.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Missouri at Arkansas odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Arkansas 36, Missouri 30

Arkansas (-700) will cost you seven times your potential return. That’s just too risky against a Mizzou side that has been playing very well of late.

PASS and look to the spread instead.

MISSOURI +14.5 (-112) is a great value catching two touchdowns and the hook. While the Hogs had a near miss last week at Alabama, you might think they’d return to their home field to roll it up against the Tigers. But I am expecting a bit of a letdown in a game which doesn’t have nearly the same kind of cache.

The OVER 62.5 (-108) is worth a small-unit play in this SEC East-West battle. While the Under is 7-2 in the past nine meetings in this series, the Over has connected in four of the past five for Mizzou on the road, while going 7-3 in its past 10 SEC battles.

The Over is also 4-0 in the past four for Arkansas against winning teams, while cashing in five of the past seven home games and four of the past five SEC contests.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee senior announces departure for NFL

Senior defensive back Alontae Taylor has announced his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL draft. Taylor will not play in Tennessee’s bowl game. The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back appeared in 45 games for the Vols from 2018-21, totaling 162 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four interceptions, 19 pass deflections and three forced fumbles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Little Rock, AR
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Oregon, MO
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A third Gator has entered the transfer portal in as many days

Edge rusher Khris Bogle is the third Florida Gator in three days to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Bogle started three of the 10 games he played in this season for Florida. He finished the year with 23 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Bogle had a chance to be one of the more productive pass rushers in Billy Napier’s first season with Florida, but a season spent mostly behind Brenton Cox Jr. has him looking at his options.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto in rare company as a pass-rushing prospect

Anytime you’re mentioned in the same sentence with a recent No. 2 overall pick, you’re doing something right. Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto has been doing plenty of things right when it comes to getting after opposing quarterbacks, earning a pass-rushing grade of 94.0 from Pro Football Focus. That grade is second only to Chase Young since 2019, putting him on par with the former Ohio State star and current member of the Washington Football Team.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to epic Devan Cambridge dunk

The first half of the Auburn basketball game against UCF has been wild. Back and forth threes, aggressive press defense, and exciting alley-oops have made this an electric basketball game. The play of the game has been Jabari Smith’s alley-oop lob to Devan Cambridge for a slam dunk that got...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Arkansas Razorbacks#College Football#The Missouri Tigers#Sec#Ats#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy