Steve Aoki is performing virtual concert with Sonic the Hedgehog next week

EDM artist, DJ and producer Steve Aoki will perform a virtual concert with Sonic the Hedgehog on Nov. 30.

Well, it’s more of a concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sonic but everyone’s favorite speedster will stand shoulder to shoulder with Aoki since the show will be in VR. Goofy as it all sounds, Aoki is clearly a big fan of Sonic.

“The best Sonic game is definitely the original Sonic the Hedgehog,” Aoki said on YouTube. “That’s the game that started it all for me. That’s the game I was most obsessed with, and I just remember putting it in the Genesis console and just rocking out.”

Since the concert is in VR, Aoki and Sonic will zoom around iconic levels from the games, including Green Hill Zone. If SEGA is feeling brave, they’ll drop Aoki into Sonic 2006. That won’t happen but it should.

The Sonic 30th anniversary concert with Steve Aoki is happening Nov. 30 at 3 P.M. EDT / 12 P.M. PDT on Sega’s Twitch and Youtube channels.

Virtual concerts with a video game motif are happening a lot these days. There was a League of Legends virtual show back in September and Fortnite did something similar with Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.