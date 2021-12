A beer can or bottle is a vessel for many things. Delicious beer. Branding galore. Ingredients spotlights. Government compliance. Video games. Yep, Swigr Basketball (for instance) is an augmented reality video game where players shoot virtual b-balls into a real b-can. Swigr (often SWIGR) is an AR platform for alcohol brands. With Swigr Basketball, players use their mobile phone to scan participating brands of beer, activating the Swigr augmented reality app. Then, it’s a simple swipe to shoot with successful shots dropping through the net into your real-life can below. Players retrieve the balls at the end of the game by upturning the can, then the balls virtually fall out. Fun.

