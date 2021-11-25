NourishKC reopens dining room for Thanksgiving

People relying on a Thanksgiving meal could sit down and eat inside NourishKC's dining room for the first time since the pandemic began.

NourishKC's Kansas City Community Kitchen dining room reopened Thursday at 50% capacity.

"We were really conservative about our plans for reopening. We did not want to be some kind of super spreader event where we got all of these people together," said Sue Fenske, executive director of NourishKC. "We felt like there were enough people who were being vaccinated that the new cases were going down, and with the weather getting colder, we just felt like the time was right to reopen the dining room."

Byron Smith is one of the people who enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal from NourishKC. Smith says he needed food after an injury at work set him back financially.

"I've volunteered in years past, and this is the first time I've had to use their services, so I feel it's great with the community, and the comradery of the people that I've met while waiting has been enjoyable. So, it's a beautiful day and a lot to be thankful for," Smith said.

Fenske says although the dining room reopened, food was still being prepared and delivered to people who need it. NourishKC says they work to "create food security and systemic change in emergency food services in Greater Kansas City."

Nicole King has volunteered with NourishKC for three months and says the work they do fills bellies and hearts with love.

"If you look around in your community, there's always people and ways you can give back to the community in small ways or opportunities like this," King said.

Anyone interested in volunteering at NourishKC can visit their website or call (816) 561-8920.

