On Site - Can the Bills defense keep the Saints from winning?

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) host the Buffalo Bills (6-4) Thanksgiving evening at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bills are 6.5-point favorites entering this matchup, per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook.

On Site host, Tony Anderson, is joined by Sal Maiorana, of the Democrat and Chronicle, to break down the X’s and the O’s around this one and whether the Bills defense can keep a Saints offense, missing Alvin Kamara, in check. The Over/Under has been set at 44.5.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).