ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

On Site - Can the Bills defense keep the Saints from winning?

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxibP_0d6ut1TA00

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) host the Buffalo Bills (6-4) Thanksgiving evening at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bills are 6.5-point favorites entering this matchup, per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook.

On Site host, Tony Anderson, is joined by Sal Maiorana, of the Democrat and Chronicle, to break down the X’s and the O’s around this one and whether the Bills defense can keep a Saints offense, missing Alvin Kamara, in check. The Over/Under has been set at 44.5.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Anderson
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Buffalo Bills#Tipico Sportsbook#Democrat#Sportsbookwire#Bearswire#Falconswire#Lionswire#Raiderswire
Larry Brown Sports

Philip Rivers responds to Saints rumors

The New Orleans Saints lost their starting quarterback on Sunday when Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury. Trevor Siemian came on and helped lead the team to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there has been talk of the Saints signing a veteran. Would Philip Rivers be an option?
NFL
The Spun

Saints Release Discouraging Update On Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround this week as they try to move on from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately, just three days of rest will make it difficult for the team to get Alvin Kamara back into the lineup by Thursday. The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Taysom Hill, Saints agree to deal worth up to $95,000,000

The New Orleans Saints have some questions to figure out on offense, primarily at the quarterback position. With Jameis Winston done for the year after suffering a torn ACL, the Saints opted to hand the offense to Trevor Siemian, rather than their hybrid offensive talent, Taysom Hill. Despite Hill being...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Can Jalen Hurts be the one to lead the Eagles to an elusive win over the Saints?

I think the Eagles are going to make the playoffs. Don’t recoil just yet, my Broad Street buddies. Your precious draft picks may need not worry because the New Orleans Saints have been something of a Kryptonite for Philly. Since 2006, the Philadelphia Eagles have faced off against the New...
NFL
Yardbarker

Can the Eagles undo the Saints rampant run defense once again?

The Eagles have been a dominant force on the ground for the last several weeks. Ever since Nick Sirianni committed to the run game, it seems as if the team has finally found its identity. On the season, the team is averaging 144.5 rushing yards per game, but they’ve surpassed the 200-yard mark twice in the last five games. During that span, they’re averaging 172.6 rushing yards per game. So what happens when they meet their match on Sunday against the Saints?
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Eagles takeaways from impressive Week 11 win over Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to come away with an impressive 40-29 win against the New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia now moves to 5-6 on the season and has won three of their last four games. Philadelphia’s record might not show it but they have played some good football this season....
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Keep Losing Winnable Games; Need to Rediscover Winning in Final Seven

How the Saints have fallen to .500 (5-5) on the season is more of the concern than the actual record. The Saints' defense has fallen asleep in winnable games. At least three of the five defeats were in reach before ultimately losing. The unit is considered the strength of this...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy