WEST GROVE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Jennifer Broughton, 28 years of age from West Grove, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on November 15, 2021, at 5:50 AM, an unidentified female entered the Avon Grove Charter School, located at 110 East State Road, London Grove Township, Chester County. The subject entered the school by breaking the cafeteria window located on the ground floor. The subject used a rock to break the window and a black jacket to lay over the glass so she could crawl through the broken window, Damages are estimated at $900. After reviewing the surveillance video, the Pennsylvania State Police determined the suspect was Jennifer Broughton.

