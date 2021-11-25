ALBUM REVIEW: Rezz – Spiral

Poorly executed production and no hooks to be found. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats sit somewhere at the crossroads of folk, rock and soul, to a degree where they’re difficult to pinpoint. Their music is clearly a retro throwback, but the era they recall is often unclear. The band has certainly put together some great, swaggering hooks on earlier tracks like “You Worry Me,” but the death of their perennial producer Richard Swift forced them into new personnel, and the results on their latest record, The Future, are iffy. Producer Bradley Cook proves himself a poor fit for this group, as Rateliff’s voice is poorly utilized and certain tones get in the way of any rock fun or folksy atmosphere.

