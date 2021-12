That quote is from Kentucky Volleyball head coach Craig Skinner, who is giddy about his young team’s chances to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Coming off a banner-winning campaign last spring, Skinner already has a new group whipped into championship shape. They sustained the losses of program greats in Madison Lilley, Gabby Curry and Avery Skinner, but built around a new core this fall. UK still managed to win the SEC Championship and earn the seven seed in the NCAA Tournament.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO