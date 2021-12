HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Western New York holiday tradition is returning to the Erie County Fairgrounds this week as the holiday season gets underway. The Festival of Lights drive-thru event officially kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and will continue for 29 nights. The event is scheduled to take place each night in December, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO