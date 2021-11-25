ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

China's New Space Reactor 'Will Be 100 Times More Powerful Than a Similar Device NASA Plans To Put on the Surface of the Moon by 2030'

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 6 days ago

China is developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions, according to researchers involved in the project. The reactor can generate one megawatt of electric power, 100 times more powerful than a similar device Nasa plans to put on the surface of the moon by 2030. The project...

science.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

NASA is Building a Nuclear Reactor to Power Lunar and Martian Exploration!

Over the next fifteen years, multiple space agencies and their commercial partners intend to mount crewed missions to the Moon and Mars. In addition to placing “footprints and flags” on these celestial bodies, there are plans to establish the infrastructure to allow for a long-term human presence. To meet these mission requirements and ensure astronaut safety, several technologies are currently being researched and developed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#South China#Nuclear Reactor#The First Rover#Chemical#Chinese
TheConversationCanada

Soon, 1 out of every 15 points of light in the sky will be a satellite

I’m outside at my rural Saskatchewan farm, chatting with my neighbours who I’ve invited over to appreciate the night sky through my telescope. After exclamations and open-mouthed wonder over Saturn’s rings, and light that has been travelling through space for more than two million years to reach our eyes from the Andromeda Galaxy, our conversation inevitably turns to the pandemic, our work-from-home arrangements and complaints about rural internet. My neighbour casually mentions they’ve just switched to using Starlink for their internet provider. I glance up and notice a bright satellite moving across the sky, almost certainly a Starlink,...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Space junk forces spacewalk delay, too risky for astronauts

NASA called off a spacewalk Tuesday because of menacing space junk that could puncture an astronaut's suit or damage the International Space Station Two U.S. astronauts were set to replace a bad antenna outside of the space station. But late Monday night, Mission Control learned that a piece of orbiting debris might come dangerously close. There wasn’t enough time to assess the threat so station managers delayed the spacewalk for at least a few days. It's the first time a spacewalk has been canceled because of threat from space junk.The space station and its crew of seven have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
China
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
KQED

NASA to Launch a Telescope Bigger and More Powerful Than Hubble

NASA is performing the final physical exam on its James Webb Space Telescope, the long-awaited successor of the venerable Hubble Space Telescope. The agency will launch the telescope on a European Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana, sending it into space on a historic mission to probe currently unobservable reaches of our universe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wuwf.org

Planning for a space mission to last more than 50 years

In 1977, NASA sent out two Voyager probes to study Jupiter and Saturn. The spacecrafts were designed to last about five years, but they are still, to this day, collecting and sending back data from beyond the solar system. But the Voyager mission is living on borrowed time. Today NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce talks about a proposal for an intentionally long mission – what it would take for NASA to actually plan for an interstellar voyage that would pass research and responsibility down through generations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

The Moon’s surface could provide oxygen for 8 billion people

Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilization. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space...
ASTRONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

China Megawatt Space Nuclear Reactor

China is developing a megawatt nuclear reactor for moon and Mars missions according to the South China Morning Post. Jiang Jieqiong, a professor with the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Nuclear Safety Technology, has suggested that the nuclear reactor could use a foldable structure – similar to an umbrella – to increase the surface area of the heat radiators.
INDUSTRY
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

More than 300 exoplanets have been discovered in deep space thanks to a newly created algorithm using data from NASA's spacecraft and supercomputer

An additional 301 exoplanets have been confirmed, thanks to a new deep learning algorithm, NASA said. The significant addition to the ledger was made possible by the ExoMiner deep neural network, which was created using data from NASA's Kepler spacecraft and its follow-on, K2. It uses the space agency's supercomputer,...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

NASA Reveals Bold Plan to Put a Nuclear Reactor on The Moon Within 10 Years

The Moon awaits. After long decades in which no human being set foot on the lunar surface, we are heading back. And quite soon. As part of the NASA-led Artemis program, astronauts are returning to the lunar environment as soon as 2024, with a view to ultimately establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon – a place we haven't seen in person since 1972. To live and work on the Moon, though, astronauts will need power and plenty of it, and there's no power grid on the Moon. While any number of creative solutions might be able to help fix that problem,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy