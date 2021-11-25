Headlam Hall Golf Course and Hotel Review

Resort Style living in the gated community of Palomino Park. This totally updated end-unit is overlooking the 8th fairway of the Links Golf Course with panoramic mountain views. This unit is one of the best view locations in Palomino Park where you can enjoy the beautiful sunsets from almost any room in the home. Residence has a main floor master suite and gourmet kitchen with new quartz counters, wood cabinets and new stainless appliances including an induction stove, extended cabinetry that is lit with wine storage in the dining. Living room has vaulted ceilings with cozy stacked rock fireplace. There is a powder room. Outdoor private patio with grill for seamless indoor/outdoor living. Entire main level has new wood look porcelain tile and the upstairs has new carpet. Entire unit has recently been painted. Upstairs has 2 guest bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a loft which is great for you home office. Spacious oversized attached 2 car garage with epoxy floor with direct access to main floor. The Community fenced Dog Park is just steps away. Pets will be considered.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO