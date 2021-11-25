ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Headlam Hall Golf Course and Hotel Review

By Jeremy Ellwood
golfmonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadlam Hall Golf Course and Hotel lies just five miles from the busyness of the A1(M) near Darlington, yet a million miles away from it in terms of feel. It is a splendid 17th-century country house retreat with its own very pretty little nine-hole golf course, complete with memorable island-green par...

www.golfmonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
golfmonthly.com

Golf’s Winter Rules: What And Why

Golf's winter rules are there to help you as the temperatures dip and the course gets wetter. Our video and article explain exactly what golfers need to know. As the weather gets colder and underfoot conditions are wetter, so most golf clubs will allow players to use winter rules. The idea here is that as balls are likely to either end up in poor, muddy lies or accumulate a lot of mud as they roll out, the adoption of winter rules or preferred lies under a suitably worded temporary Local Rule would allow you to play your next shot from something closer to the lie you would probably have enjoyed during the rest of the year.
GOLF
gulfshorebusiness.com

Kensington Golf & Country Club completes course renovations

Kensington Golf & Country Club has reopened its completely restored Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed championship golf course following a nearly $7.2-million investment by the Club’s private membership. The project included planting all-new varieties of Bermuda grass playing surfaces, Bimini fairways and TifEagle greens; adding drainage to promote “firm-and-fast” playing conditions; the addition of long, meandering “ribbon tees” to create new distances and angles; enhanced sightlines from all bunkers and updated bunker liner construction; reduced concrete cart paths in landing areas and an irrigation control system. Kensington is located on 380 acres off Pine Ridge Road in North Naples. The golf course restoration comes on the heels of a $3.5-million renovation and expansion of the club’s 30,000-square-foot clubhouse.
COUNTRY CLUB, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Hotels#Garden Wall
thexboxhub.com

Smoots Golf Review

What would a golf game be like if the people making it didn’t like golf? It’s probably not a question you ask yourself much, but it gets answered by Smoots Golf. We’ll take you through a typical Smoots Golf hole, so you can see what we mean. You arrive at the first hole, and you choose your club. You can choose from putter, ‘lob’ and driver. There’s nothing in between: you’re clearly that mate who turns up for eighteen holes with a few clubs in a Tesco plastic bag.
GOLF
US News and World Report

East Peoria Couple Wants Help Re-Creating Mini Golf Course

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jack and Leslie Baugh of East Peoria are one hole short of their restoration of the now-closed Wee-Tee Golf Center’s miniature golf course. But Jack Baugh maintains that the missing hole may be the most important. “To me, the final clown hole was symbolic of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
cityofpierre.org

Banner Season at Hillsview Golf Course

With a 230 day playing season, 2021 was a busy year for Hillsview Municipal Golf Course. “We racked up more rounds played this year than in any year since the 2011 flood,” said Carin Hayn, Hillsview PGA. “We saw similar growth in season passes as well.”. More than 32,300 rounds...
GOLF
KCRG.com

Twin Pines, Mini Pines golf courses to close for season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Time to get in that last round of golf. Twin Pines Golf Course and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course will close for the season on Sunday by the end of play. However, Twin Pines said its Pro Shop will stay open through Dec. 23 for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Newport News-Times

Olalla golf course closes 6 weeks early

The Olalla Valley Golf Course announced in a Facebook post Nov. 16 that its last tee-off would be that day, closing a month and a half earlier than was announced last week. The post attributed the change to “unforeseen circumstances” and apologized for the short notice. One commenter said they’d be canceling hotel reservations they’d made this weekend to play the course before it closed forever.
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Indigo residents want to keep golf course in Daytona

As if a meeting between Daytona Beach Indigo Lakes residents and planning consultant Jim Hall wasn’t contentious enough over redeveloping the golf course, major glitches during the Nov. 16 presentation didn’t help matters. One thing for sure, the residents want to keep the golf course. “Many of the people bought...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Gated with Panoramic & Golf Course Views

Resort Style living in the gated community of Palomino Park. This totally updated end-unit is overlooking the 8th fairway of the Links Golf Course with panoramic mountain views. This unit is one of the best view locations in Palomino Park where you can enjoy the beautiful sunsets from almost any room in the home. Residence has a main floor master suite and gourmet kitchen with new quartz counters, wood cabinets and new stainless appliances including an induction stove, extended cabinetry that is lit with wine storage in the dining. Living room has vaulted ceilings with cozy stacked rock fireplace. There is a powder room. Outdoor private patio with grill for seamless indoor/outdoor living. Entire main level has new wood look porcelain tile and the upstairs has new carpet. Entire unit has recently been painted. Upstairs has 2 guest bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a loft which is great for you home office. Spacious oversized attached 2 car garage with epoxy floor with direct access to main floor. The Community fenced Dog Park is just steps away. Pets will be considered.
TENNIS
Door County Pulse

Stonehedge Golf Course Attracts Buyer

Jon Oswald listed his property on Nov. 9 and had a suitable offer for Stonehedge Golf Course by Nov. 10. Oswald, a former cable-television project contractor, bought the Egg Harbor course and restaurant/bar in 2009. He said he “couldn’t ask for a better job” than operating his business and practicing golf shots in the evenings while working on irrigation, and that the year-round course stayed busy throughout 2020 and 2021.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
eastcountymagazine.org

Golf courses

In our expat’s guide to the best golf courses in San Diego's East County, we cover 5 top-class courses that are worth a day out in the sun and fresh air. November 24, 2021 (San Diego) - Who wouldn’t want to move to sunny San Diego? With just a month’s worth of rainy days year-round, the climate is ideal for golf lovers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
THV11

What's in the future for the two Little Rock golf courses that closed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the shadows of War Memorial Stadium, the golf pro shop sits silent. Now, only nostalgia remains. This course was a second home for Chris Jenkins, a 10-time winner of the 4th of July tournament here at the corner of Markham and Fair Park. “My family...
River Falls Journal

New disc golf course to open 2023 in Sterling Ponds Park

Once you get out and start playing, disc golf doesn’t discriminate, Andrew Reese, River Falls Disc Golf Club, says. “Any person can play.”. After picking up the sport in 2012, he and a community of others have created a club and are now working on a new addition to the parks of River Falls -- the 18-hole Sterling Hill Disc Golf Course in Sterling Ponds Park.
RIVER FALLS, WI
The Elkhart Truth

Blackthorn hired to run Bent Oak Golf Course

ELKHART — Bent Oak Golf Course has announced the hiring of Blackthorn Operating Group to take over operations at the facility. Blackthorn will handle all day-to-day operations including golf, food and beverage, accounting and agronomy, a news release stated.
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy