ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Parents of 3-year-old girl with new heart celebrate simply

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRpH2_0d6uqHga00
1 of 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Delilah Edwards’ parents didn’t plan an elaborate Thanksgiving celebration.

Just spending the day together is a big deal when your 3-year-old daughter has a new heart.

“Before her color was really off. She was very pale...,” Delilah’s mother, Samantha Davidson, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Now she is very pink. I’ve never seen her cheeks have this much color to them.”

Since March, Davidson and her husband Ryan Edwards have traveled every weekend from Moline, Illinois, to see their daughter at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Last month, Delilah, who was born with an underdeveloped left side of her heart, underwent 12 hours of transplant surgery.

Now Delilah’s parents have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House downtown while they accompany their daughter for multiple checkups each week.

On Thursday they celebrated the holiday with 70 other families at Ronald McDonald House, which provides free accommodations for families of children undergoing medical treatment.

After nine heart surgeries, some of which didn’t work, doctors told Delilah’s parents a new heart was her best hope.

Davidson said the weekly sojourns — especially the return trips to Moline, which is about 166 miles (267 km) west of Chicago — were difficult, more so for the parents than the child.

“She really doesn’t know anything but this. So this is her normal,” Davidson said. “I think it affects us a lot more than it actually affects her.”

She said Lurie’s nurses were adept at soothing and distracting Delilah at departure time.

With an average of 25 to 30 heart transplants a year, Lurie is one of the nation’s busier facilities, according to Dr. Phil Thrush, medical director for Lurie’s pediatric heart failure and transplantation program.

The first six months following a transplant are the most crucial, Thrush said. If Delilah’s transplant works for more than a year, he said, “I would expect her to have this heart likely for more than 20 years.”

Said Davidson: “I’m just happy to be able to spend time with her.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

First US omicron case detected in California

The U.S. has detected the nation's first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday. The individual is a fully vaccinated San Francisco resident who returned from South Africa on November 22, the CDC said. The person had mild symptoms, which are improving, and is self-quarantining.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Moline, IL
The Hill

Five revealing quotes from Supreme Court abortion case

A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past ’22

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault, could result in cancellations of those events beyond 2022, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Heart#Heart Transplant#Heart Surgeries#Transplants#Heart Failure#Ap#The Chicago Sun Times
NBC News

Chris Cuomo calls his suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and that his suspension from the network was "embarrassing." He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo." “Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get...
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy