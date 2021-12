Celtic’s defeat against Bayer Leverkusen was disappointing in the end for the manner in which things turned out, with the Hoops conceding two late goals to come out of the game with nothing to show for their good performance. But it showed progress for the team and some players in particular. The previous contest between the two sides had ended up 4-0 in the German club’s favour but this time around, it went right down to the wire.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO