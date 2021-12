DICE may be on the right track to figure out the cause of one of the most annoying problems in Battlefield 2042 so far: intermittent rubber banding in multiplayer matches. Yesterday, the developer disabled the Proximity Sensor throwable, believing it has something to do with the widespread rubber banding problem players have been experiencing since early access began. DICE later performed some testing, and found that removing the sensor helped with server performance, so it decided to keep it disabled as it performs more tests.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO