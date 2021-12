Kaden Groves and Team BikeExchange have agreed terms on a one-year contract extension with the 22-year-old now tied to the Australian team until the end of the 2022 season. Groves moved to the team on a permanent basis late in the 2019 season and has developed into one of the its best sprinters. Twice a winner of stages in the Herald Sun Tour, Groves won a stage of the Tour of Slovakia in 2021 and picked up a number of podium placings throughout a strong European campaign that included several WorldTour races.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO