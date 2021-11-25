ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Taylor Swift, Kanye West Given Last-Minute Grammy Noms

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Abba and Lil Nas X were all given Grammy Award nominations in a last-minute move by the Recording Academy, according to a New York Times report Wednesday. According to the Times, in a meeting just 24 hours before the nominations were...

Taylor Swift’s label reportedly setting stricter guidelines for re-recordings

Universal Music Group, the parent label of Taylor Swift, have reportedly set out new guidelines with regards to their artists re-recording old material. Swift is currently in the process of re-recording her first six albums in an attempt to regain control of her master recordings after masters of her early records were sold off several times without her permission.
Why Adele’s ’30’ & Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version’) Won’t Be Nominated For The 2022 Grammys

Two of the biggest albums of the year – Adele’s ‘30’ and Taylor Swift’s re-recording of ‘Red’ – won’t be up for ANY awards at the next Grammys. Here’s why. There’s no need to start a petition. There’s no need to get #JusticeForRed trending on Twitter. There’s no need to create a backlash against The Recording Industry over a major snubbing. Yes, the organization is going to roll out the nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards today (Nov. 23), and yes, neither Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) nor Adele’s 30 won’t be nominated for a single award. However, this isn’t due to a clerical error or a secret conspiracy against these two musical powerhouses. The reason why neither Red (Taylor’s Version) or 30 will be nominated for the 2022 Grammys is that they aren’t eligible yet.
2022 Grammys: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo Top List Of Nominees

The nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday with big names including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo duking it out for the top prizes. The Lede. This year's Grammys has more Album of the Year nominees than ever before after changing around their rules...
The Recording Academy Beefed Up the 2022 Grammy Nominations at the Last Minute

You know those online quizzes where you have to name every Disney princess in 30 seconds? Somewhere in your head, you know that an elusive princess or two is hiding in the back of your skull, but you’ll never access the information in time. Days later, you’ll be brushing your teeth and go “Oh, I got Elsa but not ANNA!” That’s probably how the Recording Academy felt generating the 2022 Grammy nominations. The New York Times reported that a grip of noms were added the night before the official list was announced. Per the Times, top categories were expanded from 8 to 10 nominations. Album of the Year nominations came late for artists such as Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Lil Nas X and Abba were blessed with Record of the Year inclusion, and Song of the Year added Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” and Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time.”
The Grammys expanded the top categories 24 hours before nominations announcement, benefitting Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Abba and Lil Nas X

"The organization behind the Grammy Awards decided at a meeting on Monday — just 24 hours before this year’s nominees were announced — that the top categories should expand to 10 nominees from eight, a last-minute move that added stars like Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Abba and Lil Nas X to the existing slate of potential winners," reports The New York Times' Ben Sisario and Joe Coscarelli. "When the nominations were revealed on a live webcast the next morning, Harvey Mason Jr., the chief executive of Recording Academy, hailed the surprise shift as a way 'to make room for more music, more artists and more genres, and to embrace the spirit of inclusion.' But among the added names were some of pop’s biggest stars and people who were already on the ballot elsewhere. For album of the year, the two contenders added to the ballot were Swift’s Evermore and West’s Donda,”joining titles by Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Jon Batiste."
2022 Grammy Nominations Announced f/ Kanye West, Drake, Billie Eilish, J. Cole, and More

The nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced. Up top, catch a rewatch of the unveiling of the latest nominees class. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt were joined during Tuesday’s announcement event at the Grammy Museum by BTS, Gayle King, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce, Tayla Parx, and more.
Taylor Swift Sets New Record for Longest No. 1 Song With “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Taylor Swift has set multiple new Billboard chart records with Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded edition of her 2012 album. Released on November 12, Red (Taylor’s Version) is Swift’s 10th No. 1 debut, and her 10-minute update of “All Too Well” also became the longest song to appear on and top the Hot 100. The record had previously been held by Don McLean’s “American Pie,” which is just short of nine minutes long.
Ye (Kanye West) Returns to the Grammy Forefront With Five Nominations

Billboard takes a look at how hip-hop will be represented at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in 2022. Next year, the 64th annual Grammy Awards will be a battle royale between some of the biggest names in the music industry. Though singer Jon Baptise reigns supreme with a staggering 11 nominations, it’s the rap field that may serve as the most contentious clash, with a number of A-listers nominated. On Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 23), Kanye West, Drake, J. Cole, and more dominated the rap categories, with West walking away with five nominations, most for his latest album DONDA.
Shenseea Receives Grammy Nomination For Features on Kanye West Album

Dancehall artiste Shenseea is nominated for her first Grammy award for her features on Kanye West's album. The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards on November 23. Kanye West's 2021 album, Donda, received five nominations including one in the prestigious Album of the Year category. By virtue of the new Grammy rules, which were announced earlier this year, Shenseea's two features on Donda automatically earn her a Grammy nomination as well.
Grammys Further Shake Shit Up With Last-Minute Change

The Recording Academy continues to be the messiest in the biz. Literal minutes before the major 2022 Grammy nominations were announced on November 23, the Academy revealed it is expanding the number of nominees from eight to ten in its big-four categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and board-of-trustees chair Tammy Hurt sent a letter out to the Academy’s members on Tuesday, which was published in full on The Wrap, justifying the last-minute category change with arguments like “Many other Award shows, including the Latin Grammys and the Oscars, already honor ten nominees for their big categories, with far fewer submissions than we receive.” The letter reads in part:
