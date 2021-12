GLENS FALLS - The last time Mount Academy was at Glens Falls, it was a young team that reached the Class D state final four in its inaugural season in 2018. "We went 2-4 in pool play, I thought we did well, but it was a whole new experience for them," Mount Academy coach Sandy Mancuso-Lopez said of that previous trip. "I have a couple of leftovers. That was a great experience, but if we can finish it this year, that would be even sweeter."

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO