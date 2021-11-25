Blue Origin another step closer to launch of New Glenn rocket with delivery of ‘pathfinder’

The ability to tell a more complete story about what is happening in the business lies ahead for companies that automate more of their finance functions. “Previously we spent 80% of our time trying to extract data and massage it into an Excel spreadsheet and 20% of our time actually doing the report,” says Donny Shimamoto, founder and managing director of Intraprise Techknowlogies LLC. “Now we can spend 20% of our time getting the data and 80% actually analyzing what’s going on. It’s a shift from being only a financial storyteller to being able to explain what is going on in the business.”

