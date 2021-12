A senior executive at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) pulled no punches as he tore into digital currencies in a recent speech. The executive claimed that their rise is spurred by fear of missing out (FOMO) and they are a fad that will soon come to an end. Disputing the reported number of people who own digital currencies in the country, he further claimed that central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins issued by commercial banks would end the era of Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO