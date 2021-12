Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has a full schedule at the moment. OK, that's an understatement. He's in the process of hiring assistant coaches to replace the four with whom he parted ways on Nov. 8, two days after a 26-17 loss to then-No. 6 Ohio State. Meanwhile, Frost and his staff are in a critical recruiting period as the Dec. 15 early signing date approaches. If all that weren't enough, some prominent Huskers, most notably quarterback Adrian Martinez, are making decisions about their futures.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO