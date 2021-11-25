ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

DUI driver found guilty of murder

By Peter Snarr
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bs7Cl_0d6um1Dh00

MILPITAS (KRON) – Alameda County District Attorney’s office said they convicted a DUI driver on Tuesday who killed one and endangered others.

On October 9, 2018, around 11:00 pm, Tyler Underwood was racing a friend on I-680 southbound, north of Scott Creek Road in Fremont after drinking.

While driving at 140 mph, Underwood lost control of the BMW vehicle, crashing down an embankment and ejecting his passenger Darren Walker.

Underwood’s four year-old daughter was also a passenger, as was another female adult.

Underwood begged a male passenger of the other vehicle to take the blame and say he was the driver. The male adult agreed and was initially arrested for the DUI crash.

No one on scene mentioned to authorities that Walker was missing from the vehicle after the crash. Walker’s body was not found until the next day, nearly 60 feet from the crash site, only after his mother inquired about her missing son.

One dead in Brentwood accident

Following the discovery of Walker’s body, everyone involved came forward and told the police the true story, except Underwood. Underwood initially claimed he was only a passenger in the BMW.

21 days later, Underwood finally admitted to authorities that he was in fact, the driver, but claimed to have only had one beer that night.

His blood alcohol level was found to be 0.158%, 90 minutes after the crash, nearly twice the legal limit.

Underwood had a history of DUI convictions, including five DUI-related charges in the 10 years before October 2018, including one just 44 days before the crash.

Underwood was found guilty of second-degree murder, misdemeanor driving when privilege suspended for prior DUI and misdemeanor unlawful vehicle operation, an infraction speeding greater than 100 mph, and an infraction for driving with blood alcohol .01% or above while on probation.

The jury also found the special allegations of reckless driving and speeding, bodily injury to more than one victim, and having a passenger under 14 to be true.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Fremont, CA
City
Milpitas, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Walker
KRON4 News

San Francisco police make arrest in hot prowl burglary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers responded to a “hot prowl” burglary Tuesday in the Cole Valley neighborhood, according to San Francisco police. The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Stanyan Street where police detained the suspect inside the home. The subject was arrested for burglary and probation violation. A hot prowl burglary is when […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Vallejo Police Officer’s Association concerned over ‘unprecedented rate’ of officers leaving force

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area police officer’s association is sounding off the alarm over the rate of officers leaving its police force. The Vallejo Police Officers Association (VPOA) announced this week they are concerned over the number of officers leaving the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) in recent weeks at an “unprecedented rate, reminiscent […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy