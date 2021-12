The Flower Mound Public Library has received a grant to install the town’s first StoryWalk, the town announced Tuesday. The project, in partnership with the town’s Parks & Rec department, will bring the library outside with a pathway lined with weather-resistant cases containing pages from a children’s book called a StoryWalk. As you stroll down the pathway, you’re directed to the next page in the story. A new book will be installed along the pathway periodically so children and adults can enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO