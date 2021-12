For its third annual Apple Music Awards, the streaming platform has awarded The Weeknd with one of its highest honors: Global Artist of the Year. Of the award, the Toronto-bred crooner expressed in a statement, “I’m so grateful for this huge honour and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported.” With more than a million pre-adds, his fourth studio album, After Hours, became the most pre-added album of all time by a male artist on Apple Music....

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO