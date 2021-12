In search of help at wide receiver, the Las Vegas Raiders opted to bring in Desean Jackson. In his first game action, the results were not great. Jackson was brought to Las Vegas to give the Raiders more speed with the loss of Henry Ruggs III. Although he is 34, the former Pro Bowler can still fly. The tricky part of this situation was that the Raiders could not afford to wait for Jackson to get ready. That led to him being inserted into the offense just a week after he was signed. As such, he played just nine snaps on Sunday night.

14 DAYS AGO