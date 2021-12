First of all, I would like to congratulate the Easton and Phillipsburg football teams for an exciting Thanksgiving Day Game 2021. As a former Phillipsburg football player, I was very disappointed in the play calling by the Phillipsburg coaching staff. As we all know, Phillipsburg has not beaten Easton on Thanksgiving in six years. In the 1970s-1980s, Phillipsburg won at least half the time on Thanksgiving Day.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO