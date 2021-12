FLINT, MI -- For the first time in eight years, Santa and his reindeer are back at Flint City Hall. Mayor Sheldon Neeley lit up the courtyard in front of the city’s municipal center in a brief ceremony Monday, Nov. 29, continuing the tradition of lighting two trees -- one red and one blue -- to honor fallen police and firefighters and to herald the return of the Santa display that was part of a 2013 liquidation of city assets by a former emergency manager.

