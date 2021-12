MEXICO CITY — The ruling party's candidate in the Honduran presidential election, Nasry Asfura, on Tuesday conceded defeat to left-wing opposition candidate Xiomara Castro. "I said many times that I have no enemies, because all the other candidates are and will continue to be my friends," Asfura, who is the mayor of the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, said in a tweet which also carried photos of the candidate congratulating Castro.

