WATCH: Is it fair to consider Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown an injury-prone player?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Fans of the Boston Celtics remember all too well that their favorite team was without the services of star forward Jaylen Brown in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. A painful and swift loss to the Brooklyn Nets was the ultimate outcome in his absence.

It is not fair to hang that loss on Brown’s absence given the other issues facing this team then and now. However, the Georgia native has already missed nine of the team’s 19 games played in its 2021-22 schedule, and he still looks a little affected by a hamstring strain. Some analysts are starting to ask whether it is fair to say Brown is a player we should call injury prone.

Once a player picks up such an assessment, it can be hard to shake — even if the player stops getting hurt for some time. On the most recent episode of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report,” the hosts debate whether it might be time to consider the unfortunate designation for the former Cal-Berkeley player.

Watch the video embedded above to hear their takes on the overall health of Brown this and past seasons, and see if you agree with their views.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

