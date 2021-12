There are a whole host of superlatives that could be used to describe Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud’s 2020/2021 ski jumping season. Spectacular, magical, monumental. From the ranks of relative anonymity, the 25-year-old propelled himself to the highest heights of his sport after he clinched 11 World Cups and a whopping 1,572 points to finish the season as the undisputed victor, brushing aside the likes of three-time Olympic gold medallist Kamil Stoch and Germany’s Karl Geiger to claim the crown.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO